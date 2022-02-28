ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Want a Headphone Jack? Sony’s Xperia 1 IV is Hot

droid-life.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Sony, a company I wish would try just a tad harder in the US market, has another phone on the way. Its name is reported to be Xperia 1 IV, so this...

www.droid-life.com

Comments / 0

CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

iPhone SE 3 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features & Design: Is It More Powerful Than iPhone 14, Google Pixel 5a And Pixel 6? New Apple Budget Smartphone To Reportedly Come With 5G Connectivity And A15 Bionic Chip

Here is everything we know so far about the iPhone SE 3. Twenty-twenty two is going to be another big year for Apple as it is set to release its new line of gadgets a few months from now, including the iPhone SE 3. Reports have it that the imminent new budget Apple smartphone would be an improved version of its predecessor, the iPhone SE 2020.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Moto G22 could come with OLED display, 90Hz refresh rate

Motorola, just a few days ago, introduced a flagship device, Moto Edge 30 Pro, in India. Now, the company seems to be working on a budget smartphone, Moto G22, that is making headlines these days. The details regarding the specifications and features of the smartphone have already started surfacing online.
CELL PHONES
d1softballnews.com

Comparison of Sony WH1000XM4 and AirPods Pro headphones

This size difference irremediably affects other aspects which we will talk about later. However, in terms of design, this is not the only difference, since the Sony are available in various colors, such as black, white, midnight blue and silver, while Apple only has the AirPods Pro in white. .
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
CNET

Apple's iMessage issues are bigger than green or blue bubbles

Apple's iMessage has a long history of separating people into "blue" and "green" bubbles based on whether they're using an iPhone or Android phone. But that problem is now far bigger than looking cool in our group chats. While social pressures among those that do and do not show up...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone

We previously looked at how to hide your phone number on Android and now we have a guide on how to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone. There are times when you want to make a call but you do not want the person you are calling to know your telephone number. For example, you may be calling a company to enquire about something but you do not want to give them your telephone number.
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Sony WH-1000XM5: what we know about the successors to the best headphones of 2022

The Sony WH-1000XM4 have been our pick for the best headphones you can buy for two years running – and it looks like the company is working on a successor. The new headphones, which we're assuming will be called the WH-1000XM5 if Sony sticks with its existing naming convention, may have been revealed in a recent patent filed by the company, which describes a pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

TSMC's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus rumored to power the Sony Xperia 5 Mark 4

Remember the good old days when Sony would release a flagship Xperia phone and then offer a smaller version of it that it labeled Compact? These models would have a smaller screen but would keep the same powerful chipset, and the same camera. The only difference would be a smaller display and a smaller battery (and of course, a smaller price).
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES

