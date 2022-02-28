ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

AC Transit needs bus operators, offering $1,500 incentive

The Richmond Standard
 6 days ago
AC Transit needs to hire bus operators and is offering new drivers up to $1,500 within the first year of employment. “That includes $500 upon completion of 3 months...

Registration opens for free ROP career training program

Registration has opened for the Regional Occupational Program (ROP) job training program that prepares local residents for high-paying careers in industrial facilities. For more than 40 years, the ROP, which is funded by the Chevron Richmond Refinery and implemented by the Contra Costa County Office of Education, has launched hundreds of successful careers in the fuels and petrochemicals industries, including for many Chevron employees.
Richmond, CA
This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond.

