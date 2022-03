This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week. A state income tax credit approved by the Legislature last fall is bringing needed relief to North Dakotans this tax season. An estimated 300,000 North Dakotans will have no state income tax bill and another 200,000 will see a reduction. Legislation supported by Gov. Doug Burgum used a portion of the state’s ending fund balance of $1.1 billion in the last two-year budget cycle to provide tax relief to residents. The legislation provides a credit of up to $350 for individuals and up to $700 for those filing jointly. It amounts to an estimated $211 million in income tax relief over the next two years. It’s a particularly welcome break now as residents cope with inflation and rising gas prices.

INCOME TAX ・ 6 HOURS AGO