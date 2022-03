The Tennessee Volunteers will head into the SEC Tournament red-hot after winning its last four games including a commanding performance against ex-coach Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers. There’s no question that they’ll be in the NCAA Tournament but they’ll head into next week with opportunities to win the conference and improve its seeding while doing so. With its recent results, the Vols’ have faced most of the conference’s top teams as of late with the exception of Kentucky. As described by head coach Rick Barnes, that stretch hasn’t been easy but that’s life in March.

AUBURN, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO