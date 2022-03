The Berlin State Opera has announced that Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from a new production of “Turandot.”. The company said, “Anna Netrebko has withdrawn her participation in the new production of ‘Turandot’ in June 2022. This is the result after the Staatsoper Unter den Linden asked the artist to distance herself from the war that the Russian government has launched against Ukraine, which violates international law. We value Anna Netrebko as an outstanding artist and we have a long-standing artistic partnership with her. At the same time, in view of this brutal war, we see no possibility for a continuation of this collaboration.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO