North Port, FL

SWFL Ukrainian residents feel impact of war

By Samantha Serbin
NBC2 Fort Myers
6 days ago
 6 days ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. — People with Ukrainian heritage in Southwest Florida are feeling the impacts of a war thousands of miles away.

While they can’t go actively fight, they are doing everything in their power to support their brothers and sisters in arms.

“I am an American, and I love America. But my heart is still Ukrainian, my soul is still Ukrainian,” Daria Tomashosky said.

Just as the Ukrainian flag flies beside the American flag at the St. Andrews Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center in North Port, Ukrainian residents said the American support for their country is overwhelming.

Each new day in Ukraine is bringing something new. For Orest Hrycyk, his family is lucky to be alive.

“They’re fearful for their lives. They don’t know what’s going to happen from day to day,” he said.

His family is living in the basement of their apartment building after windows blew out on top floors and another building was bombed. They’re in need of supplies like many others who are taking up arms in the name of their country.

“You’ve got civilians arming themselves and fighting off the Russian invaders,” Hrycyk said.

Some who have fled the country are now going back to fight.

“I just read there are 22,000 Ukrainians in Europe that went back to Ukraine over the border to support and fight for our country,” Tomashosky said.

Others, like her husband, can’t go back.

“My husband is an American veteran, a Ukrainian American veteran, and he’s too old to go back,” she said.

So instead of fighting, Ukrainians in North Port are sending money and much needed supplies.

“We raised over $30,000 for medical, helmets, and vests,” Tomashosky said. “Right now it’s going through Poland, and then from Poland it goes by car to the front lines.”

She said more fundraisers and rallies are in the works. While those are being planned, those with Ukrainian blood and heritage are left hoping and praying for the best.

“It’s an emotional time. We get highs and lows. The highs come from the resistance. The lows come from all of the devastation, and the destruction, the unnecessary destruction,” Hrycyk said.

NBC2 learned one local priest has asked to be released from his priesthood to head back to his Ukrainian homeland to fight. Whether or not he’ll be allowed to do so is up to the bishop.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

