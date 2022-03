I made borscht on day two of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I don’t know why. Maybe because I have my mama’s recipe. Maybe it helps me cope. Maybe it’s the simple tasks: cutting carrots, peeling beets, chopping cabbage, washing potatoes.I know that the best borscht I ever had was of my mama’s making. And the second-best was the one we ate in Ukraine when, more than 20 years ago, my mom and I traveled to the Czech Republic from our home in Kazakhstan, through Russia and Ukraine by train and bus, spending almost a week on the road. I still...

INSTAGRAM ・ 2 DAYS AGO