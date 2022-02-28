ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard golf with Nick Bosa and Devin Booker

By Chris Roling
 8 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals players got a later-than-most start to their offseason vacations after playing in Super Bowl LVI.

But it would appear at least two of the team’s key names are making the most of it, anyway.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive end Sam Hubbard recently golfed with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Burrow, Hubbard and Bosa, of course, have that former Ohio State Buckeyes connection that links them all together. It was that connection that Hubbard used while hanging out with Burrow before the Bengals made Burrow the No. 1 pick a few years back.

And it’s Hubbard who now shared a few shots of the offseason activities:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers reportedly had trade discussions with Seahawks for QB Russell Wilson

If the Carolina Panthers don’t come away with a worthwhile quarterback this offseason, well, at least they tried. In a sudden and shocking development on Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks shipped away its all-time leading passer Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. But before that stunner went down, the Panthers reportedly tried their hand at the nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.
NFL
NESN

Suns' Devin Booker To Return Wednesday vs. Heat

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (health and safety protocols) will return to the team on Wednesday for their matchup with the Miami Heat, per azcentral.com’s Duane Rankin. Booker has missed the team’s previous three games after entering quarantine on March 2 but will make his return to a lineup that seriously needs him. The Suns are 2-1 in this mini-stretch without the three-time All-Star, with one of those wins behind a narrow one-point victory over the Knicks. Phoenix currently holds an eight-game cushion on the rest of the Western Conference and should be set for home-court advantage throughout the NBA Playoffs.
NBA
