Cape Coral, FL

Local self-storage facilities struggle to keep up with public demand

By Ashley Graham
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — If you drive ten minutes through Cape Coral.. you might see hundreds of storage units on local roads.

“Yeah it depends on which road you take,” Julie Houck said, “but yeah, you see them coming up or coming soon. I know it’s needed because when we moved down here we had two big U-Hauls full of merchandise and our furniture and everything else. And then we moved into a condo and there are no closets.”

“I think it’s because of the growth in the area,” Kim Stowers said. “Everybody’s gotta store their stuff somewhere.”

Personal storage facilities are quickly trying to keep up with the demand.

I would say since the pandemic started, supply has shrunk and demand has skyrocketed,” A1 Self Storage owner Ross Kirby said.

There are about 500 units of different sizes at Kirby’s facility. He said right now, size does matter, as more people seek bigger units. However, the price for every size is going up.

“What we’re seeing is the larger units, larger than a closet, are going,” Kirby said. “We have availabilities for smaller units, linen closet sizes, but anything of size that you can fit furniture, desks, is in short supply right now.”

Demand isn’t the only thing driving prices. Like many industries, the companies building these units face challenges getting workers and supplies to create them.

“As anyone that’s building right now can tell you,” Kirby said, “costs are going out of control. So we’re trying to manage it as best we can.”

More people moving to the Cape are shelling out more money to store their stuff.

“Most places here don’t have basements. They’re single-story,” Houck said. “So when everybody’s flocking down here, and the way the trend is moving to Florida and there’s no storage. They just don’t build for that down here.”

If you’re looking for the best deal on a storage unit, Kirby said you have to check the fine print of the final contract.

“I would ask about how long the price is good for, are there any stipulations in the contract about how often the price can be raised.”

Whether you’re moving here or you already live here, scaling down may be the key to finding a storage unit faster.

“My advice is people should just clean out their things that they’re not gonna use,” Stowers said.

“Have a big sale before you leave. Try to get rid of it and downsize as much as you can before you come down here,” Houck said. “Then plan on having storage fees when you get here.”

