ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Will Deshaun Watson be part of QB trade market this year?

By Aarron Van Buren
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a variant of the question that’s been asked forever: Will Deshaun Watson be traded?. Okay, so maybe not “forever, but at this point it sure does feel like everyone has been waiting that long. Deshaun Watson has had multiple teams become interested and then lose interest since being accused of...

torotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#American Football#Athletic#Texans
FanSided

Vikings show lack of confidence in Kirk Cousins at NFL Combine

The Minnesota Vikings are doing their homework on quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine. Could they be looking at Kirk Cousins’ replacement?. The Minnesota Vikings have a new general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach in Kevin O’Connell, but the quarterback entering 2022, for now, is Kirk Cousins. The veteran is entering the final year of his contract, and recent news indicated that he would not be taking a discount on a contract extension with the team.
NFL
The Spun

A ‘Wild’ Jimmy Garoppolo Rumor Was Heard At NFL Combine

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
NFL
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers, Commanders interested in Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson’s legal situation is still up in the air, but at least two teams apparently still have interest in trading for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders have maintained interest in Watson, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The Philadelphia Eagles have also done extensive research into Watson, but the quarterback is not interested in waiving his no-trade clause to go to the Eagles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Baylor's Kalon Barnes runs fastest 40 for DB in NFL Combine history

March 7 (UPI) -- Former Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes ran a 4.23-second 40-yard dash -- the fastest time for a defensive back in NFL Scouting Combine history -- on the final day of the testing in Indianapolis. Barnes flew down the track to clock the record time Sunday at Lucas...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

2 NFC teams reportedly have strongest interest in Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson’s legal situation is still up in the air, but at least two teams still have interest in trading for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders have maintained interest in Watson, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The Philadelphia Eagles have also done extensive research into Watson, but the quarterback is not interested in waiving his no-trade clause to go to the Eagles.
NFL
FanSided

Game plan for Baker Mayfield says keep in the pocket, can’t see

That Baker Mayfield struggled mightily from the pocket last season in a clunker of a season for the Cleveland Browns really isn’t news. A big-dive into analytics would’ve revealed what your eyes could tell you: Mayfield isn’t good from the pocket and is best at rolling out, as he did a lot in 2020.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers, other QB trade candidates have one less option on the board

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to hold onto Matt Ryan for at least another year, meaning quarterback-desperate teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers will have one less viable trade option to explore. Though Matt Ryan is still playing at a high level, the Atlanta Falcons are not expected to trade him...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers most important free agency target isn’t a quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ most important free agency target is not a quarterback, but rather Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in acquiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen in his NFL free agency. Jensen has just completed his...
NFL
The Spun

There Appears To Be 1 Frontrunner For Aaron Rodgers Trade

If Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides he wants to be traded, there appears to be one potential frontrunner for a blockbuster move. There are a couple of teams reportedly in play for a Rodgers trade, though one has been standing out this entire time. The Denver Broncos have...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Their Offseason News

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear how disappointed he was following the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. “Let me be real clear, one of the pet peeves I have is that I don’t like this, ‘Well we’ve got to work on this in the offseason, we’ve got to work on this.’ I don’t go for that,” Jones said. “I want those things recognized and addressed after we play Tampa (in Week 1) after the first game, or after we play the sixth game. I don’t want to wait until we’re sitting here with no season left to address these things we’re doing or not doing. All of that is in the mix here and a part of what I do. That’s the way I do it, as you know, the ultimate decision in these coaches is the one that I have to make.”
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

236K+
Followers
437K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy