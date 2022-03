JASON SMITH: "There's one team in the East going to the NBA finals and it's going to be the 76ers with James Harden. It was like a cloud has lifted when they traded Ben Simmons and now basketball is fun again. It's not just Harden and Embiid that're making waves, but the effect on the rest of the team has been noticeable, like Tyrese Maxey getting complimented since having Harden. He is averaging in the higher 20's per game. This is one of those domino effects that its doing wonders for the 76ers."

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO