San Angelo, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott visits San Angelo as part of ‘Get Out The Vote’ tour

By James Smith
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in San Angelo Monday morning at the Cactus Hotel as part of his ‘Get Out The Vote’ tour.

Along with visiting San Angelo, the governor also made additional stops in San Antonio and Victoria, Texas on Monday.

Gov. Abbott faces seven Republican opponents in the Tuesday’s Republican Primary as the governor seeks his third term in office.

Tom Green County March Primary Elections

Governor Abbott said in the General Election this November they’re going to do the simplest and most straightforward thing that needs to be done by showing the difference between their values and the values and policies of Democrats.

“Together, we have made Texas an economic juggernaut. Texas, every year I have been governor, has been ranked the number one state for doing business of all states in the United States of America,” Abbott said. “Texas has been ranked number one, is the leading state in America for the most economic development projects and very importantly for the people of San Angelo. Texas also ranks the number one state in America as the best state to start a small business. I know the people in San Angelo will join with me in saying that we will not let big government socialists takeover and destroy the great state of Texas.”

Abbott’s Campaign Officials told us the governor is heavily emphasizing the importance of getting out the vote.

