There are plenty of familiar faces headed to NBC’s Law & Order revival, but will Jesse L. Martin‘s Detective Ed Green be one of them? During a Thursday appearance on the CBS’ The Talk (which you can check out below), Martin — who as an original cast member of The CW’s The Flash still plays Joe West — addressed the possibility of reprising his role as the Law & Order detective, whom he played from Seasons 10 through 18. “I certainly hope so. There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will,” Martin said before...

TV SERIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO