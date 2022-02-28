Your Picks for the Best Pet Groomers in Grand Junction, Colorado

A man headed out from DIA in Colorado for a relaxing vacation, only to be notified that while mid-flight, his truck had been stolen. Imagine all the stress of getting ready for vacation, which sounds weird, but it's real. You get to the airport, park your vehicle, get checked in, head through those crazy security lines, grab a drink, and you're finally ready to de-stress. It's boarding time, you're on the plane, headed for a paradise vacation in Hawaii. What could possibly ruin that feeling? How about finding out your truck had been stolen and somebody was recklessly joyriding around in it while you were mid-flight. This happened to a Colorado man just this week.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO