Hailey Bieber Swears by This TikTok-Viral Vitamin C Serum

Before the age of TikTok, the life of a beauty lover was all about trial and error. While celebrities and YouTube gurus would occasionally shout out brands, finding favorite products often came down to experimenting with gels and serums that did little to remedy problems they claimed to fix (or worse, cause serious breakouts). However, now with hundreds of average people sharing their beauty finds on social media, there's more info than ever on affordable solutions to deal with pesky skin issues. And the most buzzed about product of the last few weeks? Undoubtedly, the Frownies Facial Patches, which some users are even calling a Botox alternative (Buy It, $22, amazon.com).

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO