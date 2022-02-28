ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber Swears by This TikTok-Viral Vitamin C Serum

Cover picture for the articleHailey Bieber is known for taking great care of her skin, so it comes as no surprise that vitamin C serums are vital staples in her skincare routine. Always sharing her latest beauty finds with her millions of followers, Bieber recently reveals that she...

Billboard

Hailey Bieber Wishes Justin Bieber a Happy Birthday With Sweet Message: ‘Here’s to 28’

Justin Bieber turned 28 years old on Tuesday (Mar. 1) and his wife of three years, Hailey Bieber, took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s big day. “Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28,” she captioned a series of photos of the couple, plus an adorable throwback picture of baby JB.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
CELEBRITIES
Hailey Bieber
Hypebae

Off-White™'s Fall 2022 Footwear Offering Proves the Return of the Sneaker Heel is Imminent

Amid larger-than-life slouch boots and chunky booties, Off-White™‘s Fall 2022 offering included a small peek into what the label has planed on the sneaker front. The brand put their spin on the moon boot trend with a run of chunky appliquéd models with layered laces. The bulbous shape continued on to a newly revealed sneaker silhouette worn by Gigi Hadid, complete with the brand’s signature zip tie detail.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Hailey Bieber's Adoring 28th Birthday Tribute to Justin Is Full of Intimate Photos

Justin Bieber turned 28 yesterday, and his wife Hailey Bieber publicly marked the occasion with an adoring Instagram tribute full of intimate photos from their private life together. “Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28 🥳❤️” Hailey wrote. Hailey's carousel of photos includes shots of them kissing and hanging on yachts. Must be nice to be that young, in love, and rich:
CELEBRITIES
#Vitamin C#Vitamin A#Serum#Universal C Skin Refiner#Ulta
Hypebae

Puppy Eyeliner Is TikTok's Latest Gen Z Beauty Trend

It’s safe to say that Gen Zers are driving beauty trends on TikTok, including puppy eyeliner, a new eye makeup hack that isn’t your average cat-eye flick. Doing rounds on beauty Tiktok at almost 63 million views, this trend is especially worth trying for those with hooded, deep-set or almond-shaped eyes.
PETS
StyleCaster

TikTok Is Freaking Out About Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber’s Slicked-Back Hair Hack

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered how celebs like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber get those perfect, slicked-back hairstyles with not a strand out of place? SAME. My curly baby hairs could never. Influencer Arielle Lorre answered this question on TikTok and it’s all about something called a Tancho Tique Stick. “When I went to the Emmy’s this year, I had Kendall and Hailey’s hairstylist Iriniel [de León] do my hair,” she says in a now-viral...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Leggings Are Now 40% Off at Alo Yoga

Athleisure fits are a wardrobe essential in just about any season. But since winter is the peak time for all things cozy, it's no surprise that we're seeing our favorite celebs opt for more effortless, casual looks these days. From soft sports bras and high-waist leggings to plush puffer coats and other lounge essentials, some of fashion's most influential figures are proving that a comfy, off-duty fit is always in style — especially if it's from Alo Yoga.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Called Out Ariana Grande on Instagram

Hollywood is full of complicated romances and it seems that the industry’s latest it-couple is getting all tangled up as Kim Kardashian has referenced her new boyfriend Pete Davidson’s ex-fiance on her Instagram. This Monday, the reality TV mogul took to the social media app to post a...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Want to Glow Like Hailey Bieber? This Tinted Sunscreen May Be the Answer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Let’s face it, certain celebrities just give off a radiant glow, and one star who always shines is Hailey Bieber. Perhaps it’s the model’s good genes or the Southern California sunshine, or maybe it’s the lit-from-within luster of being married to pop superstar Justin Bieber. After all, she just posted a birthday tribute for her hubby on Instagram with the caption: “There are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kansas City Star

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Laid-Back Couple Style: Photos

Serving up street style! If there’s a duo out there in the world that has mastered the art of effortlessly cool couple style, it’s hands-down Justin and Hailey Bieber. Because whether the pair is perusing around the streets of Paris or showing up to a red carpet event, they have proved time and again that they don’t mess around in the fashion department.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SHAPE

TikTokers Swear This $22 Botox Alternative Eliminates Wrinkles After One Use

Before the age of TikTok, the life of a beauty lover was all about trial and error. While celebrities and YouTube gurus would occasionally shout out brands, finding favorite products often came down to experimenting with gels and serums that did little to remedy problems they claimed to fix (or worse, cause serious breakouts). However, now with hundreds of average people sharing their beauty finds on social media, there's more info than ever on affordable solutions to deal with pesky skin issues. And the most buzzed about product of the last few weeks? Undoubtedly, the Frownies Facial Patches, which some users are even calling a Botox alternative (Buy It, $22, amazon.com).
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

16 Celeb-Inspired Corset Tops to Shop for Spring: Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber and More

All truly great trends eventually find their way back around to mainstream fashion. And with the help of Hollywood's most fashionable celebrities, along with TikTok (aka Gen Z's style bible), many clothing fads of the '90s and early '00s have been given a new chance at life — with corset tops and bustiers proving to be the latest Y2K-inspired fashion obsession to take over our spring wardrobes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Hailey Bieber Wore a Plunging Pink Dress with the Clunkiest Platform Boots

It's already been established that Hailey Bieber's dressing philosophy for Paris Fashion Week is "go big or go home," but now, she's extending that way of thinking all the way down to her feet. Going from day to night, Bieber had a quick wardrobe change, and traded out her clunky, square-toe boots for an even clunkier pair.
BEAUTY & FASHION

