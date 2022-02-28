ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

How young voters feel about President Biden ahead of State of the Union

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address with the White...

Comments / 1219

RCharb
6d ago

I have lived through many presidents. Biden is probably the worst. The social decay of liberalism has reached a point were the entire democrat party is a disaster.

Reply(59)
630
who cares
6d ago

It’s funny how the picture they use is full of foreign kids, I bet most of them were born to none citizens. If both parents are none citizens then the kids should not be able to vote.

Reply(132)
588
Ron White
6d ago

can we trade Biden for Ukraines president? a real leader that denied Bidens help to flee his country and people. you know Biden would def leave us high and dry by that offer.

Reply(43)
551
NBC News

