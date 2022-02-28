Top boys basketball players, storylines, teams from Week 11: Donovan Clingan reaches 2,000-point milestone, Bristol Central-Windsor rematch in the CCC semis

Bristol Central’s Donovan Clingan hit another milestone Feb. 21 against crosstown rival Bristol Eastern, scoring his 2,000th career point on the first basket of the second half in the 76-50 victory.

Clingan, who’s headed to UConn next year, had 31 points in the game. He already has the school and town scoring records.

Imagine, his coach Tim Barrette said, if COVID-19 hadn’t wiped out the state tournament Clingan’s sophomore year and maybe a dozen games last season.

“When somebody loses as many games as he’s lost, with COVID, that’s quite an accomplishment when you think about it that way,” Barrette said. “You take 15-20 games out of a kid’s career and to still get to 2,000 is a remarkable accomplishment.”

Bristol Central (22-0) is set to face Windsor (18-3) Tuesday night in the CCC tournament semifinals at Enfield High. The Rams beat Windsor 83-67 on Feb. 10 and Clingan had a school-record 51 points.

“I think [Tuesday] is going to be an absolute dogfight with Windsor,” Barrette said. “We beat them the last two times, and they are definitely going to be out for revenge. I’m expecting the best Windsor team to show up, which means we have to show up and play much better than we did on Saturday [in the quarterfinals]. We got off to a very sluggish start, and we can’t afford that [Tuesday] night.”

Players of the week

Brody Belanger, Windham Tech: Belanger scored 24 points in a 91-76 win over Cheney Tech Tuesday.

Tyler Betsey, Windsor: Betsey scored 22 points in a 91-64 win over RHAM in the CCC tournament quarterfinals Saturday and 16 points in a 70-54 victory over Manchester in the first round Thursday.

Troy Butler, Manchester: Butler had 35 points in a 73-63 win over East Hartford Tuesday.

Matt Curtis, Northwest Catholic: Curtis had 26 points in an 88-65 victory over Newington Thursday.

Riley Fox, Conard: Fox had 41 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Hall, 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 71-59 win over East Hartford in the first round of the CCC tournament and 18 points and nine rebounds in a 74-70 win in the CCC quarterfinals against Bloomfield.

Jalen Hamblin, Conard: Hamblin had three double-doubles (14 points, 10 rebounds vs. Hall, 23 points, 17 rebounds vs. East Hartford and 21 points, 17 rebounds against Bloomfield).

Anthony Nimani, Platt: Nimani had 28 points in a 61-54 win over crosstown rival Maloney Tuesday and 25 points in a 72-54 loss to RHAM in the first round of the CCC tournament Thursday.

Cody Palazzesi, Somers: Palazzesi scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half as Somers rallied to beat Windsor Locks 59-55 in a first-round NCCC tournament game Wednesday.

Simon Partyka, Valley Regional: Partyka had 24 points, five assists, five steals and three rebounds in a 73-58 win over East Hampton Wednesday.

Raymond Rodriguez, Windsor: Rodriguez scored 22 points in a 91-64 win over RHAM in the CCC tournament quarterfinals Saturday.

Teams of the week

Conard: Led by Fox and Hamblin, Conard went 3-0 last week and has won 10 in a row heading into the CCC tournament semifinals.

Hand: The Tigers beat Sheehan 64-43 and Amity 79-65 in the first two rounds of the SCC tournament and heading into Monday night’s semifinal game against Fairfield Prep, had won eight straight.

Windsor: Since losing to Bristol Central 83-67 Feb. 10, Windsor has won six straight, including the first two games of the CCC tournament, and the Warriors will get a chance to go up against Bristol Central again Tuesday in the semifinals.

Storylines of the week

Since its first loss of the season, to Morgan on Feb. 18, Cromwell has won three straight games. The Panthers, who play East Hampton in the Shoreline Conference tournament semifinals Tuesday, last won a Shoreline tournament title in 2019. Morgan, the second seed, is the defending Shoreline Conference champion.

Northwest Catholic has won 20 games in a row, including its first two in the CCC tournament. The Lions beat Conard during the regular season, and if they do so again in the semifinals, will face the Bristol Central-Windsor winner in the championship game. Northwest Catholic beat Windsor 81-80 Jan. 6 but has not faced Bristol Central this season.

Games to watch

CCC tournament semifinals, Tuesday: Bristol Central-Windsor Part II and Conard (20-2) vs. Northwest Catholic (21-1) Part II at Enfield High. Bristol Central (22-0) beat Windsor on Feb. 10 and Northwest Catholic beat Conard 52-43 on Feb. 1. The final is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Enfield.

Shoreline tournament semifinals, Tuesday: Top-seeded Cromwell will host No. 5 East Hampton, and No. 2 seed Morgan will host No. 6 Portland. The Shoreline final will be Friday at the higher seeded school.

NCCC tournament semifinals, Wednesday: The semifinals will take place Wednesday and the final Friday, both at the higher seeds.

