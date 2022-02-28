St. Helens High wrestling coaches weigh in on state meets

Greg Gadbois and Paul Connelly are pleased with performances at state meets at Culver High School and in Redmond.

Their teams may not have finished in first place at the state wrestling tournaments recently held in Culver and Redmond, but the boys and girls wrestling coaches at St. Helens High School are proud of their effort.

At the OSAA girls state wrestling championships, held at Culver High School Thursday, Feb. 24, St. Helens finished fifth in the team competition.

Sophomore Kate Leonard (105), senior Ashley Willis (110) and junior Cambria Funk (170) had fourth-place finishes. Terese Korpela, a junior at 120 pounds, finished in sixth place.

All in all, coach Paul Connelly was pleased with the effort.

"I think the girls did great," Connelly said. "Last year, we took two girls to state, one placed. This year, we took six girls to state and four placed."

Connelly credits Korpela as the team's captain and leader.

"She is a great example for the girls," he said. "She has been wrestling for a long time."

Speaking of the other placers at state, Connelly said of Leonard, "Kate did great. She actually beat a girl from Glencoe that she had lost to at regionals. Her whole year was very successful."

Ashley Willis, a senior who took fourth at state and first at regionals, "has improved quite a bit this year," according to Connelly.

Connelly also gave a shout out to Funk, a junior on the Lions squad.

"She is just a beast," Connelly said, adding, "She's tough. She improved a lot this year, also."

Meanwhile, Scappoose was 10th and finished with two second-place placers: junior Courtney Hall at 115 pounds and senior Anna Rintoul at 190 pounds, respectively.

Rintoul had a good tournament but ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Forest Grove senior Ella Taplin, who pinned all of her first three opponents in less than a minute and a half before doing the same to Scappoose's Rintoul in the third round of the final.

While the school wrestling season is over, girls wrestlers will now be involved in freestyle competition, which begins this week and goes until the end of April.

At the boys state tournament, held Saturday, Feb. 26, at Ridgeview High School in Redmond, the St. Helens boys finished ninth.

Boys wrestling coach Greg Gadbois acknowledged he had hoped for a better showing.

"I think we started off a little slow, we got out of the gate a little slow," Gadbois said. "We didn't quite do what we expected to do, but we did end up ninth, which is still a successful season, I would say."

According to Gadbois, of four placers, two placed fifth and two placed sixth. Placing fifth were Narcizo Garza, a senior at 138, and Evan Willis, a sophomore at 106.

Placing sixth were Gavin Schaer (120 pounds) and Malakie Gibney (152).

Speaking of seniors Garza and Schaer, Gadbois said, "They both have plans to go and wrestle into college, which is always a goal of mine, to make the sport fun enough that kids will look to do it beyond high school."

Gadbois continued, "Malakie is another one of our seniors that has just come so far since starting years ago."

At the boys event, Crescent Valley (241) walked away with the team title.

Scappoose was 11th in the team event. The boys wrestlers from Scappoose were led by junior Anthony Comer's second-place finish at 126 pounds, while Benjamin Rintoul (160) placed third, and Trey Dieringer (170) was fourth.

Asked to assess the entire season, Gadbois responded, "I think this season, it's still fresh. We just got done with state and we will reflect on it, I'm sure. But I think this season overall was really successful."

For his part, Connelly said, "It was a very successful year. I couldn't have asked any more of the girls."

Wade Evanson and Andy Dieckhoff contributed to this report.

