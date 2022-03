The Legislature has gone too far once again. When a degreed, retired professional such as myself has to spend hours online and on the phone trying to find out what happened to my two applications for a ballot by mail and my still-undelivered voter-registration certificate, I have to wonder how many people with less access to the internet, less time and perhaps less understanding of the system will be sufficiently motivated to slog through the process.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO