La Crosse County Democrats to open permanent office for first time

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Democratic Party will host an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, for the grand opening of its new, permanent office at 2318 State Road.

This is the first time county Democrats are opening a permanent, year-round office instead of just a campaign office six months before an election.

The event will feature comments from local elected officials and a chance to meet Democratic candidates from throughout the state.

