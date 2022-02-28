La Crosse County Democrats to open permanent office for first time
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Democratic Party will host an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, for the grand opening of its new, permanent office at 2318 State Road.
This is the first time county Democrats are opening a permanent, year-round office instead of just a campaign office six months before an election.
The event will feature comments from local elected officials and a chance to meet Democratic candidates from throughout the state.
