La Crosse County, WI

La Crosse County Democrats to open permanent office for first time

By Site staff
 6 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Democratic Party will host an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, for the grand opening of its new, permanent office at 2318 State Road.

This is the first time county Democrats are opening a permanent, year-round office instead of just a campaign office six months before an election.

The event will feature comments from local elected officials and a chance to meet Democratic candidates from throughout the state.

La Crosse County shifting COVID-19 protocols

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Health Department is shifting its resources away from contacting individuals as the COVID-19 pandemic changes. The health department said in a press release Wednesday that the change will let the department increase its focus on vaccinations, testing and outbreak prevention. “The effectiveness of contact tracing has been greatly reduced by the rapid...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Mayo Clinic resumes normal visiting hours in La Crosse and Sparta

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospitals in La Crosse and Sparta will resume normal visiting hours Tuesday for the first time in two years. “This is the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that the hospital has had normal visiting hours,” says Kimberly Noth, nurse administrator for the La Crosse hospital. “We are excited to give patients a little more time with their families, as that goes a long way in helping them heal.”
LA CROSSE, WI
