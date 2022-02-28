ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘I feel like the whole world right now is Ukrainian’: Tennesseans flock to market to show support for Ukrainian owners

By Alex Denis
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s no shortage of emotion at Aleksey’s Russian & Eastern European Market from Ukrainians like Dmitri Danylov. “Here in Nashville it’s sunny and nice, but in my heart right now it’s bombshells missile rockets.”

The co-owner of the family business Yevheniya “Jane” Kvaternyuk moved to Ukraine at 9 months old and has the same feeling of despair. “My nationality is Russian, but I am Ukrainian,” she said. “All my heart, I am Ukraine.”

Her eyes filled with tears as she explained the anguish of family and friends trapped in the war-torn country. “We can not sleep. We sleep 2-3 hours a day.”

The conflict is just as gut-wrenching for Danylov who fears not only for the immediate future but for what’s to come. “My wife is from Russia. It’s very hard for her as well because it’s going to be for generations that Russian people are…well, they’re enemies,” Danylov said. “But, they’re not.”

Nashvillians, who aren’t sure how to help, but know they want to, showed up in force to the little market that’s stood along Thompson Lane for more than 15 years.

“I’ve got plenty at home, but I decided to come to get some more,” said a man filling his arms with jellies, “to come and support the guys, because it’s killing me to watch this.”

The Green Hills resident is a regular, but now there’s a steady stream of new customers.

“We decided to come up here and support them,” said Brentwood couple Fred & Yvonne Scott, “In sympathy really.”

As shoppers check out, wish them luck, and vow to come back, it brings a glimmer of happiness to these neighbors who are hurting.

“I feel like the whole world right now is Ukrainian,” Danylov said, wiping away a tear.

