Public Safety

Teenager accused of shooting McKinley High security officer has been indicted

WGRZ TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DA's office says the 17-year-old is...

www.wgrz.com

WAPT

Woman accused of shooting husband who is Jackson police officer

CLINTON, Miss. — Clinton police have arrested a woman accused of shooting her husband, who is a Jackson police officer. The domestic-related shooting was reported early Tuesday morning at the couple's home in Clinton, authorities said. Willa Russell was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence. Her husband, Quincy...
CLINTON, MS
WMAZ

Suspect accused of shooting Clayton County officer surrenders, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long manhunt for the suspect accused of shooting a police officer ended late Wednesday night when he surrendered to authorities. It all began earlier that day when officers responded to an armed robbery call off Riverdale Road. A police officer, later identified as Ryan Richey, was shot in the waist area while responding to the alleged crime. The victim of the robbery was also shot in the hand, police said. Both are expected to survive.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Man accused of shooting Georgia officer turns himself in

The man accused of shooting a Georgia police officer and another person during an armed robbery at a shopping center has turned himself into police. Arterio Lerente Crumbley, 25, surrendered late Wednesday, just hours after police named him a suspect. However, he claims authorities have accused the wrong man. Clayton...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Mum said she'd miss punishing dead son, court told

The mother of Logan Mwangi said she would miss punishing him after the five-year-old was found dead in a river, a court heard. Daniel O'Brien took flowers to Angharad Williamson and partner John Cole the day after Logan was found. Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man guilty of manslaughter after causing infant’s ‘catastrophic’ brain injury and blaming the mother

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after causing an infant’s “catastrophic” brain injury before blaming the girl’s mother – who was not present at the time.Brandon Mark Heath, 22, had been babysitting the 22-month-old girl and her older brother, in Northwich, Cheshire, while the children’s mother was giving a friend a lift in her car.Jurors at Chester crown court heard that he had often stayed at the family’s place after starting a relationship with the woman in May 2020, just three months before he severely injured her daughter.Pathology experts have likened the injuries to those caused by car crashes...
HEALTH
The Independent

Step-father bullied five-year-old before he was found murdered, court is told

A step-father accused of murdering a five-year-old boy forced him to do press ups when he was “naughty”, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi was just three when John Cole, 40, inflicted the punishment, a family friend said.The youngster was found dumped in the River Ogmore about 250 metres from the home he shared with his family in Lower Llansantffraid, Sarn, Bridgend on the morning of July 31 2021.Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner Cole, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot legally be identified, are charged with his murder.All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Son accused of murdering parents appears in court

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stabbing his parents to death.William Warrington, from Cheltenham, is accused of murdering his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73.The victims were divorced and were found at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire on Wednesday morning.Mr Warrington was found dead at a property in Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, after reports of a serious assault at around 6.25am, Gloucestershire Police said.His ex-wife was found at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham, a short time later.The defendant was arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with the two killings on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Officers: 5 teenagers charged following shooting near Upstate movie theater

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood Police Department said officers recently charged five teenagers connected to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old. Officers said they responded to the movie theater on February 12, 2022 after callers reported gunshots. When they arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in his leg.
GREENWOOD, SC

