Shares of Limelight Networks Inc. LLNW, -1.31% rallied 6.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the content delivery services provider announced a deal to buy Yahoo's Edgecast Inc., a provider of security, content delivery and video services, in a stock deal that values Edgecast at about $300 million. Yahoo, which owns Edgecast, is owned by Verizon Communications Inc.

STOCKS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO