San Antonio Spurs All-Star guard Dejounte Murray was fined $20,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for throwing the ball off the legs of a referee earlier this week. The incident occurred during the Spurs' 118-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. After the Spurs were called for a foul in the lane on a Ja Morant drive, Murray delivered a bounce pass to the shins of the official who called the foul.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO