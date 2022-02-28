Ali Marpet retiring after seven NFL seasons

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear how disappointed he was following the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. “Let me be real clear, one of the pet peeves I have is that I don’t like this, ‘Well we’ve got to work on this in the offseason, we’ve got to work on this.’ I don’t go for that,” Jones said. “I want those things recognized and addressed after we play Tampa (in Week 1) after the first game, or after we play the sixth game. I don’t want to wait until we’re sitting here with no season left to address these things we’re doing or not doing. All of that is in the mix here and a part of what I do. That’s the way I do it, as you know, the ultimate decision in these coaches is the one that I have to make.”

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO