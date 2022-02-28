ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds United hires American Jesse Marsch as next coach

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 2 days ago

Leeds United of the English Premier League hired former MLS coach Jesse Marsch as its next manager on Monday. Marsch will be the third American to coach in the Premier League, following Bob Bradley (Swansea City) and David Wagner (Huddersfield). The club said he signed a contract through June...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

