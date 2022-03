(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is removing mandatory mask requirements for most state agencies beginning next week. Cooper issued an executive order to update policies through the Office of State Human Resources (OSHR) for face coverings at state government agencies in the governor’s cabinet. The new policy makes masks optional in most cases, though the executive order allows agency heads to continue required masking in “high-risk” settings, such as long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and health care settings.

