Delano K-9 Axel continues to recover from shooting

On Monday, the Delano Police Department released an update on Axel, the Delano K-9 that was shot during a traffic stop was "recovering well."

Back in January, McFarland police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 3rd Street and W Perkins Avenue but the suspect vehicle refused to pull over. At that point, the McFarland police requested the help of the Delano Police Department.

The pursuit eventually ended at around 8:45 p.m. in the area of E. Sherwood Avenue and San Lucas Street in McFarland. However, the suspect refused to exit the vehicle. Axel was deployed in an attempt to apprehend the driver. However, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, striking Axel several times. He was transported to a veterinary hospital where he was treated and eventually released .

In a post on Facebook, the Delano Police Department said: "While it is still too early to tell if Axel will be able to return to full duty, we are excited to report that he is recovering well! We were able to watch him play for a bit, and he sure looked like he was enjoying the attention."

They went on to thank the community for the prayers and well wishes for Axel's recovery.