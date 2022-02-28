ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Stern Calls Putin a ‘F—ing Animal’: ‘I Wish He Was Dead Like I Wish Hitler Was Dead’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago

Howard Stern launched into a tirade against Vladimir Putin during Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show (via Yahoo ). The host condemned members of the Republican Party for supporting Putin amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, most notably Donald Trump. While Trump said at CPAC over the weekend that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is “appalling,” he was quoted last week calling Putin a “genius” for how he started the invasion.

“I hate the Soviet Union,” Stern said. “I hate the communist regime. I always hated communism because it always turns into an autocratic situation like in China where they cut off your freedoms.”

“I used to love the Republicans,” he added. “And their stance is firmly anti-communist — pro-capitalist, anti-communist and certainly a staunch defender of free people and free elections. I voted for many Republicans. I don’t see how I’ll ever get back to that. They’ve just totally disappointed me and their support of Vladimir Putin, the praise they heap on him. Trump’s praise of Vladimir Putin. This guy’s a fucking animal. I wish he was dead like I wish Hitler was dead.”

Stern then called Putin a “scumbag” who “has more money than anybody, who has more power than anybody, who enslaves an entire country, who will kill you if you’re a journalist, will kill you if you speak out against him, who’s got everything a man could want if you’re truly a megalomaniac and he didn’t have enough.”

For Stern, Putin’s actions are a result of the Russian leader “not being loved as a child.”

“He is a little boy who says, ‘Everything in this world is for me, and I’m going to gobble it all up for myself,'” Stern concluded. “That’s all that’s going on here. That’s what’s happening. We have a guy who feels like he’s never full. He wants more and more.”

The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
