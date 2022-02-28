Bishop Byrne asks for prayers of peace for Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis it has created has many people feeling a sense of hopelessness, and many are turning to their spirituality to get them through these difficult times.

Springfield Roman Catholic Bishop William Byrne says he has been sending messages to Catholics across the Diocese to pray for peace. But he added that praying for peace isn’t just calling for the absence of war, but also for basic human respect and love.

“So, we need to be praying for the people, but also looking for opportunities to help for humanitarian aid as it comes along, for refugees and things like that as they are fleeing into the neighboring countries,” Bishop Byrne said.

Bishop Byrne also said he is in talks with other bishops across the country to figure out how to best coordinate relief efforts.

