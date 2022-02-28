ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Bishop Byrne asks for prayers of peace for Ukraine

By Brett Willand
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHyTe_0eRjloBk00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis it has created has many people feeling a sense of hopelessness, and many are turning to their spirituality to get them through these difficult times.

Ukrainian defenders who told Russian warship to ‘Go f— yourself’ survived

Springfield Roman Catholic Bishop William Byrne says he has been sending messages to Catholics across the Diocese to pray for peace. But he added that praying for peace isn’t just calling for the absence of war, but also for basic human respect and love.

“So, we need to be praying for the people, but also looking for opportunities to help for humanitarian aid as it comes along, for refugees and things like that as they are fleeing into the neighboring countries,” Bishop Byrne said.

Bishop Byrne also said he is in talks with other bishops across the country to figure out how to best coordinate relief efforts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WWLP

Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone

President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Russia would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there, while Ukrainian officials blamed Russian shelling for breaching a cease-fire arranged in two cities to evacuate civilians.
POLITICS
WWLP

Ukrainian drone enthusiasts sign up to repel Russian forces

One entrepreneur who runs a retail store selling consumer drones in the capital said its entire stock of some 300 drones made by Chinese company DJI has been dispersed for the cause. Others are working to get more drones across the border from friends and colleagues in Poland and elsewhere in Europe.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Catholic Bishop#Humanitarian Aid#Bishops#Ukrainian#Russian#Roman Catholic#Catholics#Diocese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
WWLP

Ukraine’s subway stations were built for war

Thousands of Ukrainians have been hunkering down in subway stations for protection since the start of the invasion, according to Kyiv's mayor. As it turns out, that's what these subway systems were designed for.
EUROPE
WWLP

Pence: No room in GOP for ‘apologists for Putin’

"There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin. There is only room for champions of freedom," Pence will tell a gathering of Republican National Committee (RNC) donors, according to excerpts shared with The Hill.
NFL
WWLP

Life After ‘Remain in Mexico’: Migrant family’s case terminated but future remains uncertain

In a followup to Border Report's two-part series on a family sent back to Mexico under the Trump administration but eventually allowed to legally enter the United States, we document their first immigration court hearing where they didn't show up in Houston, Texas, but their case was terminated. That means the charges were dropped. And more immigration cases are being terminated under the Biden administration. But the family still could be deported. We explain the complex law and how it applies to non-citizens.
IMMIGRATION
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy