There are plenty of good reasons to block someone on your iPhone. Maybe your ex broke your heart but still rings you when bored. Or perhaps you’re tired of the supposed friend who sends you memes at all hours of the day and night. While it makes sense to block some numbers, there may come a time when you change your mind—or block the wrong person—and have to scramble to figure out how to unblock someone on your iPhone.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO