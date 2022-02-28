Transportation leaders address stall in bridge construction due to supply chain problems

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Issue with the supply chain has hindered a road project in Lancaster County.

More than one year ago, crews started to replace the bridge on Highway 521 about a mile north of Shiloh Unity Road.

The work has stopped since.

The stall in the project continues to cause traffic issues along the heavily traveled bridge.

In the video at the top of this web page, South Carolina bureau reporter Tina Terry asks state transportation leaders about the problems and what is being done about it.

