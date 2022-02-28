ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Transportation leaders address stall in bridge construction due to supply chain problems

By Tina Terry, wsoctv.com
 6 days ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Issue with the supply chain has hindered a road project in Lancaster County.

More than one year ago, crews started to replace the bridge on Highway 521 about a mile north of Shiloh Unity Road.

The work has stopped since.

The stall in the project continues to cause traffic issues along the heavily traveled bridge.

In the video at the top of this web page, South Carolina bureau reporter Tina Terry asks state transportation leaders about the problems and what is being done about it.

Real estate roundup: A look at the latest residential projects in the region

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A county neighboring Charlotte to the west is experiencing a development boom across the board — and that includes on the residential side. Gaston County, which is seeing a wave of new development wash in, led by the industrial sector and the Catawba Two Kings Casino project, is where some big residential projects in the Charlotte region are zeroed in on.
Prime Dilworth site targeted for $90M mixed-use development

CHARLOTTE — SunCap Property Group wants to build a more than 300,000-square-foot mixed-used development in the heart of Dilworth. The local developer filed a petition with the city yesterday to rezone 1.6 acres at East Boulevard and Scott Avenue to mixed-use development district, from its current zoning designations for commercial, retail and office.
