After the Nebraskan comedian Godfrey took issue with T.I.’s recent stand-up attempt, the Atlanta rapper took to social media to clap back at certain comments he made. Godfrey was initially upset that T.I., who he said he doesn’t yet consider himself a comedian, performed a set right after him in Atlanta after he had been labeled the headliner for the evening. “As a headliner, no one is supposed to go up after you,” he said on an episode of his In Godfrey We Trust podcast.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO