As previously reported, Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE title at tomorrow night’s live event in Madison Square Garden in New York City. An opponent has not been named as his original opponent, Bobby Lashley, was pulled due to injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is planning to professionally film the match with Lesnar. This means that there will likely be something related to his storyline with Roman Reigns coming out of the match.

