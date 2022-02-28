ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Why some are concerned with 'divisive concepts' report

By Jake Burns
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- On the final day of February, the topic of how Black history is taught in schools was center stage at Virginia’s Capitol.

It comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration released an interim report Friday, outlining a handful of materials previously promoted by the Virginia Department of Education they say contain “divisive concepts.”

Youngkin’s Executive Order One instructed education officials to review materials, policies and curriculum to see if they contained “divisive concepts,” and to remove them from circulation.

The governor campaigned on removing materials related to Critical Race Theory, a graduate-level academic study of how systemic racism impacts American law and the economy — even though the theory is not mentioned in the Virginia Department of Education's curriculum.

As state lawmakers entered the building Monday morning, a group of young protesters greeted them with chants of “Teach Black history!” and “Protect Black children!” During floor speeches in the House of Delegates, members from both parties addressed the report and broader issue.

“We will oppose voices that call for us to be separated from each other, whether those voices come from a bigot wearing a bed sheet or a well-meaning community organizer who calls for spaces and groups in our schools to be set apart for one race or the other,” said Del. AC Cordoza (R-Hampton), while announcing he was forming a new caucus after the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus denied him membership.

“I can think of no other way to describe it than an attempt to erase our history and prevent our students from receiving an honest, accurate education,” said Del. Jeff Bourne (D-Richmond) addressing the interim report.

The 19-page report by Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow presented eight pieces of material, mostly from online content or memos from her predecessor, which she writes “promote discriminatory and divisive concepts.”

Several portions were published on the “Ed Equity VA” webpage from the Virginia Department of Education.

“Numerous resources within EdEquityVA employ the concept that current discrimination is needed to address past discrimination. (Treating people differently based on skin color to remedy old/previous discrimination.) [sic],” the report reads.

The report also cited lists of resources complied by the previous education department to help instruction teachers and school leaders on how to have conversations surrounding race and current events. The report said a few of them include references to Critical Race Theory, or are by authors who promote the discipline.

The interim report does not mention any examples of “divisive concepts” included in the curriculum directly taught to Virginia public school students. Balow writes, ”we will need to proactively review policies, practices, and pedagogies around the state to uphold the Civil Rights Act and comport with Executive Order One.”

A second report is due 90-day following the issuance of Executive Order One.

Cordoza sponsored a bill that would have banned teaching “divisive concepts” in public schools through state law. Senate Democrats defeated the bill and others like it during committee hearings on multiple occasions.

“The governor has made it clear, he wants us to teach Black history. All of it,” he said. “This is not an anti-CRT bill, this is not about learning Black history. This is about promoting Black history because teaching Black history doesn’t discriminate against anyone.”

Meanwhile, Monday marked the launch of a Black History Book Drive, sponsored by the League of Conservation Voters and RISE for Youth. The drive aims to collect books by Black authors and deal with social justice issues to distribute to Virginia students.

The governor’s interim report was clearly central to the movement, according to multiple speakers at the launch.

“While some would desire to piecemeal our history, we know it is the time for truth-telling,” said Del. Delores McQuinn (D-Richmond).

“If that is the path we’re unfortunately attempting to take, I’m so grateful to be a part of this effort to ensure that the voices of Black authors, and that Black history is indeed ingrained in our youth,” said Valerie Slater, Executive Director of RISE for Youth.

The book drive runs through March 9 and you can find more information here .

You can read the full interim report here .

Comments / 34

JilliB
6d ago

erase black history??? I would say removing statutes they deemed offensive WAS black history. I would say removing an auction block from a Fredericksburg city block was erasing black history. What the hell do you want?? Those statures, auction block, books you deemed racists, WERE black history. The reason they were left there was to remind people of the horrors black Americans suffered. The reason to remember was so the horrors would not be repeated in generations to come and to remind people that black people went through hell - and they rose above it. But THEY wanted it removed. THEY wanted their history erased. Save your nasty comments to me - I'm biracial, grew up center city, and I've lived both sides. But I am not a victim - nor do I blame innocent people for my history. And yes, I fought to stop the tearing down of my history - because I want my children to know the TRUTH. Not some made-up cushioned history that has nothing to do with my people!

Reply(2)
16
Poor Richard
6d ago

No surprise. Some have had their racist intentions stopped in their tracks. Take CRT and shove it.

Reply(12)
18
Scrappy One
6d ago

Why do the Democrats think that Black parents want their kids to be taught that they are oppressed? Maybe they will figure it out after Nov when the GOP take control of Congress.

Reply(1)
6
 

