UK to bring in licensing scheme for Botox and filler procedures

By Nicola Slawson
The Guardian
 6 days ago
Photograph: Jutta Klee/fStop/Getty/Getty Images/fStop

People administering Botox or fillers will be required to have a licence under new laws after an “unacceptable” rise in reports of botched cosmetic procedures in the UK.

The legislation to protect against rogue practitioners will make it an offence to perform such non-surgical work without a licence after Sajid Javid said “far too many people have been left emotionally and physically scarred” when things have gone wrong.

The licensing scheme would aim to bring in consistent standards that people carrying out non-surgical cosmetic procedures must meet, as well as setting out hygiene and safety standards for premises.

The health secretary recognised that most of those in the aesthetics industry “follow good practice” when it comes to patient safety but said it was time to think about the harm botched cosmetic procedures can have.

“We’re doing all we can to protect patients from potential harm, but I urge anyone considering a cosmetic procedure to take the time to think about the impact on both their physical and mental health and ensure they are using a reputable, safe and qualified practitioner,” he said.

Maria Caulfield, the minister for patient safety, said the spread of images online via social media has led to a rise in demand for Botox and fillers and there had been a subsequent increase in people suffering the consequences of badly performed procedures.

She said: “While these can be administered safely, we are seeing an unacceptable rise in people being left physically and mentally scarred from poorly performed procedures.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said an amendment to the health and care bill, due to be tabled on Tuesday, would give the health secretary the power to introduce a licensing regime for these procedures.

The move follows the introduction of the Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act, which came into force last October and meant people under 18 years of age would no longer be able to receive Botox and dermal lip-fillers for cosmetic reasons.

Adverts – including social media, influencer advertising and traditional advertising – for cosmetic procedures that target people in that age group were also banned.

The “scope and details” of the new regulations will be “determined via extensive engagement including a public consultation”, the department said.

Details on the public consultation on non-surgical cosmetic procedures are expected to be set out at a later date.

Comments / 0

#Botox#Fillers#Mental Health#Uk
