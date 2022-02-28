Jill Biden Wears Sunflower Mask Showing Support For Ukraine At WH Event & Twitter Cheers — Photo

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore a sunflower mask, which is the national flower of Ukraine, as she spoke at a Black History Month event at the White House today.

Dr. Jill Biden, 70, showed her support as Russia continues to invade Ukraine and threaten the safety of its citizens. The First Lady sported a face mask with a sunflower emblem and a stunning polka dot suit jacket and pencil skirt during a Black History Month event at the White House on Monday, Feb. 28. Not only did she look stylish but her ensemble made a very important statement. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine so the look is definitely a symbol of solidarity coming from the First Lady.

This comes just a day after the First Lady issued a statement from President Joe Biden and her in support of Ukraine. “Joe and I continue to pray for the brave and proud people of Ukraine,” she tweeted. “Our hearts are with our troops and our military families, including those who are stationed throughout Europe demonstrating solidarity with our Allies. We are profoundly grateful for your service.”

Twitter has applauded Jill Biden for everything she has done to show support for Ukraine– especially her most recent fashion statement. “First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wearing a face mask with a Sunflower on it in solidarity with Ukraine. I love her,” one user tweeted along with a pic of her ensemble. “The sunflower 🌻 is the national flower of Ukraine & First Lady Jill Biden is bringing class back into the White House,” another wrote.

Some other users couldn’t help but point out the parallels of Mrs. Biden’s fashion statement to when Melania Trump wore a jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u?” during Donald Trump’s presidency. “Our first lady wears her sunflower mask in support of Ukraine. It doesn’t get better than this. This is the America I love,” a third user wrote. “See the difference between class like Jill Biden and trash like Melania when she donned her ‘I don’t care, do U?’ jacket?”

This comes as Ukraine continues to fight off Russia’s persistent attempts at invading the country under the leadership of Vladimir Putin. Plenty of Ukrainians are suffering and we’ve seen it firsthand through Dancing With The Stars professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s accounts of the devastating accounts to his home country as he was recently arrested and how former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna plans on fighting for her country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also leading by example by fighting on the frontlines.