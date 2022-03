2/22/22. A day presumed to be filled with good fortune. This year, a bit of folklore turned out to be true for the United Way of Cayuga County. On February 14, Sydney Radka, VP of Client Services at FingerLakes1.com, reached out to the United Way of Cayuga County after receiving a newsletter containing their annual campaign update. She shared with Julisa Stone, United Way Marketing and Campaign Coordinator, that the FingerLakes1.com team had seen that the 2021-22 Campaign was incredibly close to reaching its goal, and that they wanted to participate and support it.

