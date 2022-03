The top places I am extremely thankful for in __________, New Jersey... I've really enjoyed putting these articles together. For this article, I am going to wrap it all up. I am pretty much putting a cherry on top of everything I created. Three weeks ago, I highlighted places in the town that I currently live in, Belmar. Great businesses like Beach Haus Brewery, 10th Ave Burrito, and Strollos Italian Ice made the list. two weeks ago, I wrote about places I am thankful for in Asbury Park. The Stone Pony & the Asbury Lanes were some at the top! The most recent "thankful" article was about Manasquan! Of course, the Manasquan Inlet made the list...You can check out the full lists below!

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO