Organizers hope to fill the stands at Wild Things Park for All Star Game

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Washington Wild Things will host the Frontier League’s 2022 All-Star Game, which is expected to have a great economic impact on the county. The all-star game and festivities begin in Washington Saturday, July 16, and run through Wednesday, July 20.

“The Washington Wild Things are planning a truly unprecedented minor-league baseball all-star game and related set of festivities for the Washington, Pennsylvania region,” said Frontier League Chief Executive Officer Jon Danos. “We view the events as a special community celebration of the long history of the Wild Things, their fans, sponsors and supporters, as well as an opportunity for the team and the Frontier League to express gratitude and excitement for our players and our future.”

The Frontier League is the country’s largest operating independent baseball league and includes 16 teams from multiple U.S. states including New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania; and Quebec and Ottawa in Canada. It is an official partner league of Major League Baseball. They’ve sent 1,000 players to major league baseball over the years.

“Being an all-star game, there will be a high-level quality of play, the big all-stars from our league will be here,” Wild Things Assistant General Manager Kyle Dawson said.

The Wild Things were chosen to host the Frontier League All-Star game two years ago, but the pandemic shut it down.

“Obviously that didn’t happen, so we are excited to have it again, and the league was nice enough to give it back to us and really make a great event out of it,” Dawson said.

The All-Star festivities begin with the Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game presented by The Coury Firm Saturday, July 16, at Wild Things Park. The event benefits The Heyward House: the Cameron Heyward Foundation and is hosted by former Pitt All-American Dorin Dickerson. It’ll be Team Pittsburgh, presented by 84 Lumber, versus Team World. The celebration continues Sunday, July 17, when IWC Wrestling brings Wrestling at the Ballpark to Wild Things Park. Tuesday, July 19, the Eli Young Band and Lakeview will be in concert, presented by Drusky Entertainment.

Organizers are excited to introduce Washington County to out-of-town baseball fans.

“They’ll get a taste of Pittsburgh and see what Washington is all about. It’s spending four to five days here in Washington, going to local restaurants and breweries,” Dawson said.

General manager Tony Buccilli says last time the All-Star Game was here, it wasn’t a sellout. This year they expect to fill every seat.

“We always like to emphasis throwing a good party ... we take pride as an organization on what we do here, day in and day out. So this is just a bigger, longer, more eventful party,” Buccilli said.

