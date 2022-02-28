Killeen, Texas Is Getting Ready To Welcome These Gospel Superstars

Being a pet owner is a major responsibility that some people just can't seem to grasp. Your pet needs to be fed, your pet needs to get exercise, your pet needs to be loved. Your pet also needs to be spayed or neutered. Some "pet owners" don't do this and end up with a surprise litter and carry out the irresponsible action of dumping that litter on a country road. The latest arrival to the SPCA of East Texas just reaffirms how big of problem it is in East Texas.

