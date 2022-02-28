ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Killeen, Texas Is Getting Ready To Welcome These Gospel Superstars

By Trey the Choklit Jok
Kiss 103.1 FM
Kiss 103.1 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gospel Music Lovers get ready for the Festival Of Praise coming to The Bell County Expo Center in Belton, Texas!. One of the biggest gospel concerts to hit this area in a while is getting ready to deliver nothing but praise to Central Texas. Three of the biggest gospel...

mykiss1031.com

Comments / 1

 

Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

