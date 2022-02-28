Temperatures reach close to 70 this week, weekend snow likely

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It has been a mild and dry start to the week in Denver with highs in the 60s on Monday. The warm and dry pattern will continue through Thursday before changes arrive this weekend.

Temperatures will hit the mid-60s on Tuesday and the upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. There is potential for highs to reach the 70s in some places Wednesday and Thursday.

The high temperatures the next three days aren’t quite at record levels but they won’t be far off. The record on Wednesday is 74 set in 2009 and for Thursday it is 76 set in 1921.

Another storm system arrives on Friday. Temperatures will still be mild Friday leading to precipitation starting as rain in the evening.

Rain will change over to snow or mixed overnight Friday into Saturday. On and off snow showers will continue Saturday and Sunday before coming to an end Sunday night.

It is still too far out to know the exact timing and totals with this storm but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

