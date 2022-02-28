ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Blog: Severe Weather Awareness Week 2022 runs February 27 – March 5

By Mike Susko
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rqcr4_0eRjgn3Y00

From February 27 – March 5, 2022, the National Weather Service (NWS), Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM), and your NWA Weather Authority team will be participating in Severe Weather Awareness Week in Arkansas.

Throughout the week, different severe weather topics will be discussed each day to help you and your family prepare for the next storm. The schedule of these topics are as follows:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40eYqe_0eRjgn3Y00

Over the next week, think about where you would go when severe weather strikes your area. Why think about this now? You want to know immediately what to do the next time a severe weather warning is issued for your location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSEBD_0eRjgn3Y00

Parents, use this week to talk with your children about what they should do in severe weather, especially when at school, sporting events, and other times you may not be with them.

Stay with your NWA Weather Authority team throughout the week for more information on the severe weather hazards in NW Arkansas and the River Valley on-air, online, and on mobile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gx4zP_0eRjgn3Y00
