We’re going to go out on a stalk here and throw out something big: Beans aren’t just good for you; eating them regularly might actually help you live longer. “Beans are some of the most underrated and undervalued foods out there,” says Charlotte Martin, RD, a nutrition expert and author of The Plant-Forward Solution. As humble as these little legumes appear, they’re the ultimate package when it comes to plant-based eating, filled with satiating fiber and protein. If they aren’t already part of your daily diet, you’ll soon be adding beans to your plate by the spoonful.

NUTRITION ・ 4 DAYS AGO