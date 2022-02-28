ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

This TikTok User Found Kevin's Chili Recipe from 'The Office' Hidden on Peacock

By Megan Schaltegger
Thrillist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo maybe you don't want to tack on yet another TV subscription to your monthly expenses, especially when you've already got Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max on the tab. But now, Peacock is making a real case for itself. Eagle-eyed TikTok user @mckenziefloyd found something priceless hidden in...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

You Can Find A Recipe From The Office In This Streaming Service's User Agreement

Fans of "The Office" are familiar with the show's quirky cast of characters, their classic one-liners, and the many plotlines that, when combined, tell a story of humor, heartache, nonsense, and secondhand embarrassment. The fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company's Scranton, Pennsylvania branch is a motley crew, with a staff consisting of Michael Scott, the aloof yet caring regional manager, Jim Halpert, the wise-cracking sales rep (and later co-manager), Pam Beesly, the shy receptionist (and eventually office administrator), and many others who add their own essential elements to the dynamic workplace (per IMDb). One of the staffers who often provides comic relief is Kevin Malone, played by Brian Baumgartner, an accountant who is known for his clumsy nature and charming obliviousness.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Baumgartner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chili Recipe#Hulu#Eagle#Mckenziefloyd#The Office#Pinterest
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Thrillist

6 Reasons to Drive to Tecopa, CA

Tecopa. You’ve probably never heard of it and there's even a good chance your phone will autocorrect it to "Tacoma." (Try and see.) But in the age of COVID, desolate road trips and socially distant vacation spots are enjoying a surge in popularity, and this old California mining town in the middle of nowhere is redefining its identity with beer, steaks, dates, and a little bit of skinny dipping.
TECOPA, CA
Thrillist

Why Hasn't Leighton Meester Had the Career She Deserves?

This weekend, Netflix will release the Leighton Meester vehicle The Weekend Away, a vaguely tawdry thriller that's just shy of being a good "Saturday night bottle of wine" movie. The Weekend Away, while solid, is not going to launch the Leighton Meesterssance, disappointing news for all of us who have been rooting for her ever since she was popping off Blair Waldorf bon mots.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Add These Spicy Chili Crisps to Your Pantry

Once upon a time, it felt like there was only one chili crisp to add to your pantry and dress your dumplings in. Lao Gan Ma, which remains a favorite thanks to its crunchy chili flakes and an abundance of lip-smacking MSG, deserves all the flowers it’s received. However, it is no longer the only chili crisp worthy of your attention.
RECIPES
Thrillist

The Most Exciting Cookbooks to Look Out for This Spring

Spring is the perfect time to rekindle one’s love for cooking—the farmers’ markets make their return, picnics and barbecues come to full swing, and the sun doesn’t set before you’ve even had a chance to think about dinner. Luckily, there are a number of can’t-miss cookbook releases on the horizon, ready to give your shelf and stovetop that well-needed refresh.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy