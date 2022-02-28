Is running Wilson's cemeteries a task too tall for volunteers?

The Wilson City Council commissioned the Maplewood Cemetery entranceway arch in 1922.

The Wilson Cemetery Commission’s chairman ordered the Maplewood Cemetery entranceway arch closed after parts of the structure began falling.

The arch at the entrance to Maplewood Cemetery is cracked and shifting downward.

The century-old arch at the entrance of Maplewood Cemetery is falling apart due to age and gravity.

The Wilson Cemetery Commission’s outgoing chairman said Friday his organization simply doesn’t have the money needed to fix a century-old arch at Maplewood Cemetery’s entrance.

In fact, Charlie Farris, who is wrapping up a three-year appointment on the commission, wants the city to take over management of the city’s cemeteries and make key decisions such as this.

Farris said the cost to repair the Maplewood arch could be more than $125,000, and the commission doesn’t have that kind of money to spare. One commissioner, Dell Joyner, suggested tearing the structure down and said he would never spend money to fix it.

Wilson Mayor Carlton Stevens said the city hasn’t engaged in direct discussions with the commission about the archway.

“I know that we have talked about making sure that all of the city’s cemeteries are taken care of, and that includes Maplewood, Rest Haven and Vick, in a way that honors every dead soul that is in these cemeteries,” Stevens said.

He said he didn’t want to address the potential archway repair or any other specific project.

“Our city council is dead-set on making sure the cemeteries are upkept,” Stevens said.

‘THE ARCH IS FALLING’

Built in 1922, the brick and mortar arch with limestone keystones and a ceramic barrel roof has suffered the effects of rain and age. Three years ago, parts of the arch began falling off, and the structure was sealed to keep people from going through it.

Bobby L. Joyner of Appian Consulting Engineers prepared a six-page report that included an inspection, an evaluation and recommendations for remedial repairs in 2019. The report was sent to Wilson Public Works Director Bill Bass.

“At the two 13-foot wide primary arches where the brick is suspended overhead and exposed to weather and gravity, the bottom mortar joints have sustained severe loss of mortar as well as softening of the remaining mortar,” the report states. “Arching action, braced by shear wall at each end, supports the weight of the two arches and the roof framing it carries. However, with the softening of and partial loss of mortar, the arch is falling. The keystone at the pinnacle of both the front and reach porte-cochere has dropped — the front about 1 ½ inches. The rear keystone has sustained both vertical and inward lateral displacement. Fortunately, at both arches, the wedge shape of the keystone has prevented them from falling.”

Joyner’s report found “a significant number of cracks ... throughout the structure.”

Farris said that’s why he asked for the arch to be blocked off three years ago.

“Bricks were falling from it. We don’t have the money to fix the arch. It wasn’t a choice for us. We had no money,” Farris said. “It was going to cost $125,000. It could be close to $200,000 now.”

Bathrooms at the Maplewood arch that were once functional have been closed. The section of the structure once used by the cemetery groundskeeper is kept shut and used for storage.

MONEY IN, MONEY OUT

Farris said he’s tried to persuade the city to take over the commission and management of the city-owned cemeteries for several years.

“My prayer is that the city of Wilson would dip down deep, look at what is really going on and say, ‘The cemetery commission affects so many people, we have got to run it ourselves,’” Farris said. “The commission sets salaries, sets equipment purchases. The commission is only made up of interested individuals who have said, ‘I wouldn’t mind being on the cemetery commission,’ not realizing what they have to do.”

All cemetery commissioners are volunteers.

“That’s unheard of for a group of citizens who have not necessarily any really experience in running a cemetery or any other agency to be setting salaries and benefits and purchases that amount to many thousands of dollars,” Farris said. “It is far better for the city to put it under one of its agencies.”

The commission’s chairman and secretary earn $50 per meeting, with other members receiving $25 for each monthly meeting.

Farris said the commission can’t properly oversee its budget and expenses. The panel brings in and spends about a half million dollars annually.

In 2020-21, the commission received $474,500 in revenue from cemetery plot sales and grave-opening fees while maintaining a $103,900 fund balance. Expenditures were $578,400, with 74% going toward personnel services and operating expenses accounting for the remaining 26%.

Farris said the practically all the money the commission brings in is spent each year.

“The city of Wilson needs to take over the cemeteries — period,” he said. “The commission needs to be advisory. There are just too many issues, too many to even think about talking about that exist out there.”

Farris said Maplewood Cemetery needs modern buildings.

At Rest Haven Cemetery, he said there isn’t a building suitable for storing lawn mowers and equipment.

“Especially if we get a new tractor, we don’t want vandals going out there tearing them up if we can’t lock them up,” Farris said.

NEW MEMBERS

Both Farris and Commissioner Cassandra Darden have terms ending on March 31.

The Wilson City Council appointed Castonoble Hooks and Dean Joyner to the board on Feb. 22.

“I had applied for the position. I had heard there was a vacancy; I was excited about it,” Hooks said. “It really ties into what has become my life’s work. I am involved in trying to preserve our history. African American citizens have been given the short end of the stick in terms of public burials.”

Hooks has worked tirelessly and been a leader of the effort to clean the Odd Fellows and Rountree cemeteries, part of the Lane Street Project.

The city council recently approved spending nearly $30,000 to sweep Vick Cemetery with ground-penetrating radar.

City officials plan to add Vick to the Wilson Cemetery Commission’s area of responsibility.