Police: Woman picked up at CTA bus stop sexually assaulted by driver

CHICAGO — Chicago police seek help identifying the driver of a car used in a sexual assault on the Far South Side.

According to police, the incident occurred Sunday night while a woman was waiting for a bus outside the 95th Street CTA Red Line Station.

Police say a man in an older model four-door green sedan offered the woman a ride.

Police said the unidentified man drove the woman to 101st and Peoria and sexually assaulted her in an alley.

Authorities said there is only a vague description of the man but the car had a cracked windshield and tape on the rear passenger side window.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.