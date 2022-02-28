ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix says it won't air state TV channels in Russia

By Tyler Cunnington
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is refusing to air Russian state TV channels in the country — something that the streamer would have been required to do by Russian law starting this week. "Given the current situation, we have no plans to add...

www.wicz.com

Vice

Russia’s Only Independent TV Station Won’t Censor the Ukraine War

As Russian troops step up their invasion of Ukraine, the news looks very different depending on where you are. On Russian-owned television channels, justification for the war has been broadcast everywhere, pushing the false claim that Russia’s invasion was in self-defence, or to stop the “Nazification” of Ukraine and free its people.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Russian Elite Can’t Stand the Sanctions

The United States, United Kingdom, and European Union had barely announced sanctions on overseas Russian wealth when the oligarchs began to whine and protest. That meant the policy—enacted after Russia invaded Ukraine—was working as intended, to punish Russia’s elites for supporting President Vladimir Putin. By last weekend in Moscow, the Russian-state-television host Vladimir Solovyev raged on camera over what the sanctions would mean for him personally: loss of access to his two luxury homes in Lake Como, Italy, near the villa of George Clooney.
POLITICS
LiveScience

New Russia sanctions won't imperil ISS operations, NASA says

The International Space Station program will continue business as usual, NASA assures us as the U.S. government levies new sanctions against Russia. Russia invaded Ukraine today (Feb. 24) in a series of military attacks. This action, which sparked international criticism, also prompted new and severe sanctions, U.S. President Joe Biden announced in a public address today. However, despite the new sanctions and continued warfare, NASA has asserted that civil cooperation between the U.S. and Russia in space, particularly with regard to the International Space Station, will continue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The teenager who tracked Elon Musk's jet is now tracking Russian oligarchs

Jack Sweeney, a Florida teen who tracks Elon Musk's private jet online has a new aviation-themed target: Russian oligarchs and billionaires. The 19-year-old, who rejected Musk's $5,000 offer to delete his Twitter account, recently launched two new automated Twitter handles — @RUOligarchJets and @Putinjet — following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two profiles have amassed nearly 300,000 followers combined and provide nearly live updates of the private jets' movements along with pictures of maps locating them.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY

