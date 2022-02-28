Netflix says it won't air state TV channels in Russia

The International Space Station program will continue business as usual, NASA assures us as the U.S. government levies new sanctions against Russia. Russia invaded Ukraine today (Feb. 24) in a series of military attacks. This action, which sparked international criticism, also prompted new and severe sanctions, U.S. President Joe Biden announced in a public address today. However, despite the new sanctions and continued warfare, NASA has asserted that civil cooperation between the U.S. and Russia in space, particularly with regard to the International Space Station, will continue.
