Little Rock, AR

Power Women: Honoring the impact of Black women in our culture

By Mallory Brooks
 6 days ago

As we wrap up February and Black History Month, it is important to continue to reflect and honor Black history.

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about the impact that Black women have made on our culture.

Claire also discussed some of the numerous ways Black women have shaped our society and how we can continue to recognize and honor these women and their accomplishments beyond the month of February.

To see more from Claire, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website, ThePowerWomen.org .

Happy Birthday! Arkansas native turning 101

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Can you imagine being one century and one year old? On Sunday, March 6, 2022, Beulah Davis will turn 101-years-old. An Arkansas native, Davis was born in 1921, and is a resident at Cherry Ridge Nursing Home in Bastrop, La. She married Charlie Davis, but is now widowed, and has one […]
BASTROP, LA
VP Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma

Harris is traveling to Selma, Alabama to commemorate the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” the day in 1965 when white state troopers attacked Black voting rights marchers attempting to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The nation’s first female vice president — as well as the first African American and Indian American in the role— will speak at the site often referred to as hallowed ground in the fight for voting right for minority citizens.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
