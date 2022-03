ARKANSAS, USA — Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us had to get creative when it came to staying connecting to friends, family and work. From social distancing to zoom calls, we often ended up creating memories in ways we never expected. For some, the memories were created turning to a technology originally created in the 1800s, ham radio, and it’s still connecting people around the world today.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO